$1.12 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.33. 9,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 217,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

