$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

