$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 596.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 362,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 346.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 355,747 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

