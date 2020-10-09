$1.42 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 75,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,215. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 141.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

