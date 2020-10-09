$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 270,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,226. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

