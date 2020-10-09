$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report sales of $10.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $9.80 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $15.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.30 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

FLMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 327,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

