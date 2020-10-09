$11.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to announce $11.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.70 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 128.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. 7,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

