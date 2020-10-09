$114.96 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to post sales of $114.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the lowest is $112.84 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $424.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $430.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $502.50 million, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $523.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $333.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66,116 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

