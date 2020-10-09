$122.14 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report $122.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $109.43 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $495.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.09 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $611.55 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tilly’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tilly’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.