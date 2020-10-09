$131.05 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report sales of $131.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $515.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $532.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $722.70 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 458,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in DraftKings by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.