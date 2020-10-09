$136.10 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post sales of $136.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $119.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $665.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $672.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $697.70 million, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $700.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,190. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $397.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Duluth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.