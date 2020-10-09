$213.24 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $213.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $219.88 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $242.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $875.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $889.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $874.13 million, with estimates ranging from $817.32 million to $991.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

