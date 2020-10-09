$236.28 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will report $236.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the highest is $236.45 million. RLI reported sales of $228.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $934.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $935.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $992.03 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 282,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after buying an additional 263,858 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 226,245 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after buying an additional 65,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.