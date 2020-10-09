$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $27.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $27.90 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.25 million, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $128.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million.

RBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

