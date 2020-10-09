$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $99.27. 20,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,959. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

