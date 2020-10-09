$332.10 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to report sales of $332.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.60 million to $336.39 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $351.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.40. 343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 172,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

