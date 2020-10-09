$420.63 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce sales of $420.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.83 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $416.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 24.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

