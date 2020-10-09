$486.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to announce $486.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $490.76 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 3,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

