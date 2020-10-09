$6.73 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report sales of $6.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.35 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $265.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $53.28. 14,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,643. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.74.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

