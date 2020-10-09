8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $22.11 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 53.9% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and $6.77 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001328 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003970 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

