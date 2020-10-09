ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.72

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 15817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ABB by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

