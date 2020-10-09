ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 20.85.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

