AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 183,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,451. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.