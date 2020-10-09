Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.63

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.63, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,930,000 after buying an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 433,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 85,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.