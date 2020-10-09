Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $42.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

ACCD opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

