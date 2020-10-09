Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.60

Accor SA (EPA:AC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $25.22. Accor shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 1,113,662 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.61.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes.

