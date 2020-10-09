Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,406.93

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,406.93 and traded as high as $2,678.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,657.00, with a volume of 499,379 shares traded.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,676.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,409.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.15%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 16,649 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($34.16), for a total transaction of £435,204.86 ($568,672.23). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Insiders sold 241,692 shares of company stock worth $644,386,457 over the last three months.

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

