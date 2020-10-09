Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $157.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 87.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 523.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

