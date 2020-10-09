Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $46,706,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 33.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 31.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

