Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

