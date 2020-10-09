Advanced Internet Blocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.63 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $123.63 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00430132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

