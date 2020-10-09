Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$2.75 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.93. 574,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $363.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2263212 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

