Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Buy.

ADYYF opened at $1,950.04 on Tuesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $650.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,993.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,731.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,389.72.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

