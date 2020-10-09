AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ING Group downgraded AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

AEG opened at $3.04 on Monday. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AEGON by 317.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AEGON during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AEGON during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AEGON by 34.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

