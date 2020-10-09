aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $53.39 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $53.39 million and $12.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.26 or 0.04954836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00055895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

