AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.12. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

