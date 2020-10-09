Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,939,000 after purchasing an additional 495,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

