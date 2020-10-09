Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AERI. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.