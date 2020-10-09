Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Bithumb and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 368,125,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,304,098 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, HADAX, IDAX, OTCBTC, OKEx, BitMart, Radar Relay, FCoin, CoinBene, Mercatox, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, Koinex, Bithumb, Zebpay, Crex24 and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

