AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.20

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $19.36. AFC Energy shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 1,794,034 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

