AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.14. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 152,978 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
