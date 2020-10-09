AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.14. AgeX Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 152,978 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 625.09% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgeX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

