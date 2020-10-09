Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALRN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ALRN stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

