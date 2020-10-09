Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.28 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and $2.25 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00257113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.01522949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00157812 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Binance, DragonEX, Koinex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, RightBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

