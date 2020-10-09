Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.14 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

