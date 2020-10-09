Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services is being aided by its association with e-commerce giant Amazon. Notably, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company as its main customers are DHL and UPS apart from Amazon. Akin to the second quarter of 2020, the company's third-quarter results are likely to be aided by upbeat demand for leased cargo aircraft and demand from governmental agencies for passenger charter flights. Moreover, its ACMI segment is likely to have performed well in the third quarter of 2020 owing to upbeat Omni Air and ATI operations. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. However, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt due to high capital expenditures . Notably, shares of the company underperformed its industry in the past six months mainly due to high costs.”

ATSG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

