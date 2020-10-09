Akropolis Price Hits $0.0101 (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Akropolis has a market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,847,438 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

