Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement, passenger revenues continue to be way below the year-ago levels as weakness in air-travel demand persists. Consequently, we expect Alaska Air Group's third-quarter 2020 results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 22, to reflect tepid passenger revenues. To match the extremely low travel-demand scenario, Alaska Air is trimming capacity. The carrier anticipates third-quarter capacity to decline approximately 50%. Due to the capacity cuts, unit costs are likely to have been high in the September quarter. However, fuel prices are still below the year-ago levels despite the recent uptrend. Low fuel costs are likely to reflect on the bottom line when the company reports third-quarter earnings performance. Alaska Air's move to operate some of its passenger planes as cargo freighters is also praiseworthy. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 11,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 269.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

