Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIN. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Albany International stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Albany International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

