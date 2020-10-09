Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander's activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust."

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $252.98 on Monday. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $360.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 19.58 and a current ratio of 19.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.49.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alexander’s by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

