Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,494 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 58.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $152,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.91. The stock had a trading volume of 146,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,962,439. The firm has a market cap of $813.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $302.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.